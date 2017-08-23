Speaking to Samson Omale What is going on with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari? He arrived back in his country few days ago after spending three months in the UK where he was being treated for an undisclosed illness. Yesterday, he announced that he'd be working from home after his oice was damaged by rats in his absence.
Buhari driven out by rats?
