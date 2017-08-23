Speaking to Busi Mtabane - National Communicator: R2K. Have you heard, the government may be spying on your telephonic conversations. Statistics from MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom have revealed that the government accesses tens of thousands of people’s sensitive communications information every year using a loophole in South Africa's surveillance policies, according to Right2Know (R2K). The figures show law enforcement agencies are spying on the communications of at least 70,000 phone numbers annually.
Government spying on us?
