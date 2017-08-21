Appointment of acting crime intelligence chief rescinded

21 August 2017 9:21 PM

Speaking to Zakhele Mbhele - DA shadow police minister Have you heard the crime intelligence unit is without a leader. This follows the axing of Major-General Pat Mokushane from his position as acting head of crime intelligence. The sacking follows allegations that Mokushane did not have security clearance and that he was being investigated for running his own business from work. The termination was signed 17 August and was with immediate effect.