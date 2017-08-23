City 'fails" Masiphumelele

23 August 2017 9:21 PM

Speaking to Xanthea Limberg - Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services & Energy at City Of Cape Town. The City of Cape Town has “failed to adequately address the appalling unhygienic conditions in Masiphumelele township, which is aecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and causing significant pollution and/or degradation of the environment”, according to the Western Cape Government.