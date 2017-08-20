Speaking to Gia Nicolaides - Ewn Reporter. Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is notorious for being late at press briefings and government engagements. She was two hours late for a social grant payment system at a breakfast in Limpopo. After two hours of waiting, all journalists left. There was no official explanation for the minister being late.
Sassa walkout
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM