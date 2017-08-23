Mandela the "sell out" debate continues

23 August 2017 9:37 PM

Speaking to Lwando Xaso - Senior associate at ENS. Recently, many people including some of the students who took part in Fees Must Fall protests have accused the late former president Nelson Mandela of selling out during the negotiations with the apartheid government. Mandela critics say the fact that the country's wealth remains in the hands of the minority proves that the ANC walked away with nothing from the negotiations.