Scopa unimpressed by Mokonyane

22 August 2017 9:26 PM

Speaking to Themba Godi - Chairperson at Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts. The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Themba Godi has raised concerns with the Department of Water and Sanitation for allegedly wasting millions of money in wasteful expenditure. Scopa met with minister Nomvula Mokonyane to understand reasons behind the R2.5 billion in irregular expenditure dating back to 2015/16. Mokonyane tried to pass the buck for the state of financial management in her department.