Living in a dangerous Manenberg

20 August 2017 11:10 PM

Speaking to Dan Plato | MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape. Do you live in Manenberg or know someone who does? How's living there? Do you constantly worry about your safety? Living in Manenberg increases one's chances of being killed, that's according to Stats SA. A Manenberg resident is three times more likely to be murdered than anywhere else in South Africa. This is due to the ongoing issue of gang violence in the area.