Water restrictions: Save more

16 August 2017 9:12 PM

Speaking to James-Brent Styan - Spokesperson: WC Government Environmental Affairs & Development planning. Have you been using the water sparingly? The Western Cape government wants you to save water even more as the drought continues. We've had a bit of rain this winter but it's not enough to fill up our dams. Currently, Western Cape dams are less than 30% full. Some say we may run out of water by early 2018. The Western Cape government has requested information from all municipalities in the province to ensure water restrictions are tighter.