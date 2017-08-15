Speaking to Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director of Amnesty International SA. Tomorrow will mark five years since the Marikana massacre which claimed the lives of 34 miners and 70 others injured. No one has been prosecuted for their deaths. Amnesty International believes this is a case of justice delayed.
Amnesty International: Justice for Marikana
