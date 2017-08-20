MKMVA to launch probe against "rebel MPs"

20 August 2017 11:20 PM

Speaking to Kebby Maphatsoe The MKMVA is not ready to move on following the no condence vote against President Jacob Zuma on 8 August. The vote which was conduct through the secret ballot saw some ANC MPs vote against the opposition. The MKMVA believes those who did should be disciplined. They've announced that they will be conducting their own investigation into what happened. They believe the "rebel MPs" are a danger to the ruling party. They also suspect that some of the MPs were bought by the opposition.