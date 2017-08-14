What will happen to rogue ANC MPs?

14 August 2017 9:19 PM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN reporter. Cosatu has come out in support of ANC MPs who voted against President Jacob Zuma last week. The trade federation has been vocal on its criticism of President Jacob Zuma's leadership. They say those who voted with the opposition should not be victimised. In the past, Cosatu has called for Zuma to step down as they believe he's responsible for some of the challenges facing the ruling party.