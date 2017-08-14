Speaking to Rahima Essop - EWN reporter. A rental dispute at a Steenberg social housing complex turned violent after the Sheriff of the Court evicted three families earlier today. An apartment was torched and a security office was vandalized when residents clashed with police and private security at Steen Villa earlier today. Social Housing Company, Sohco, secured a court order to evict 22 families that had stopped paying rent for a year. Three families were evicted today.
Steenberg protests over evictions
