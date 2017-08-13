Speaking to Kevin Brandt - EWN reporter. Do you need to protest in order to have electricity? The community of Klipheuwel finally has electricity after being connected to the grid. This follows a series of protests in that area over the lack of basic services.
Klipheuwel finally has electricity
