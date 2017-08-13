Speaking to Katleho Sekhotho - EWN reporter. Former AU Chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's campaign to be the next SA president is in full swing. She was in Ekurhuleni today attending an ANCWL's event. The women's league has made it clear that they back Dlamini-Zuma to succeed President Jacob Zuma as both ANC leader and SA's number one citizen.
ANCWL wants Dlamini-Zuma for president
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM