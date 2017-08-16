Food.Farm app

16 August 2017 10:04 PM

Speaking to Tauriq Adams - Operations Chief: Food.Farm Uber Foods has competition. Have you heard of Food.Farm? They serve diverse and personalised meals. All you have to do is download their app, sign up and then place your order. They'll deliver to your office. They are international. You can get them in Oslo, Cape Town, Durban and Manila. Their Cape Town menu includes chicken drumstick, Thai beef salad and vegan. You can also register your kitchen to start cooking. You will set your own menu and prices. And boom, you're in business!