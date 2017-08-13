Charlottesville rally

13 August 2017 10:56 PM

Speaking to Michael Tracey - US journalist One woman has been killed and others injured in protests in Charlottesville in Virginia. The protests erupted after the city decided to remove a statue memorializing Robert E. Lee. The white nationalists said they were opposed to the decision and then decided to take to the streets with torches. They were met with counterdemonstrators who were there to oppose them yesterday. The whole thing quickly turned violent.