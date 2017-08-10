Hands off Manana says Hendrick Makaneta

10 August 2017 9:22 PM

Speaking to Hendrick Makaneta - Education Activist. Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana has been granted R5000 bail after being charged with two counts of assault at the Randburg Magistrate's court. But speaking to the media this afternoon Police Minister Fikile Mbalula vowed that Manana would face the full might of the law like any other citizen. However, not everyone thinks that Manana deserves to be punished for admitting to assaulting a woman in Johannesburg over the weekend.