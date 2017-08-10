10 August 2017 9:37 PM

Speaking to Maritha Marais - Senior Lecturer at the Division of Human Nutrition. Old-age pensioners suffer from malnutrition because their money goes towards feeding other members of their families, according to a study conducted by University of Stellenbosch Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences. They also found that the elderly are more likely to su??er from, among other things, trauma, poverty and malnutrition.