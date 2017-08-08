Speaking to Kungela Mzuku & Valerie Tshiani. Four Honours students from the University of Cape Town are elated after winning the 4th annual GirlCode Hackathon which is a 48-hour non-stop programming challenge. The team from UCT's Information Systems (IS) department comprising of Valerie Tshiani, Fadzai Mupfunya, Kungela Mzuku and Lorna Nqodi scooped the first prize of an all-expenses paid trip to Silicon Valley in the U.S.
