Petition to remove Mduduzi Manana

8 August 2017 9:42 PM

Speaking to Koketso Moeti - Executive Director at Amandla.Mobi. Amandla mobi have started an online petition to force government to fire higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana who's admitted to assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Johannesburg over the weekend. Manana, who was caught on camera assaulting a woman, hasn't been arrested. This is despite Manana admitting to the offence.