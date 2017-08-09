DA wants Parliament dissolved

Speaking to Theo Venter Have you heard the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to table a motion to dissolve Parliament and have early elections? The party announced its plans earlier today following another failed attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma through a motion of no confidence in the National Assembly. The DA argues that Zuma has brought SA and the ruling party to its knees.
