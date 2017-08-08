Speaking to Daniel Silke - Independent Political Analyst & Director at Political Futures Consultancy. President Jacob Zuma survived another motion of no confidence vote in the National Assembly today. 51,6% of MPs voted against the motion; 46,1% voted in support of the motion; 2,3% abstained. Should we read anything into this? What about the nine who abstained?
Zuma survives: What now?
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM