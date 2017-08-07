UniteBehind march, how did it go?

7 August 2017 8:53 PM

Speaking to Liziwe McDaid - Energy expert: SAFCEI. Did you take part in the two marches that happened in the CBD earlier today? More than a thousand demonstrators gathered in front of Parliament on the eve of the no confidence vote on President Jacob Zuma. Religious leaders, various organisations and scores of Capetonians gathered along Keizergracht Street before marching to Parliament. They called on MPs to vote with their consciences when they cast their ballots on Tuesday.