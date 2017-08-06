Speaking to Latifa Omar - Sisiter of Dullah Omar The family of the late ANC stalwart Dullah Omar has written to the ANC NEC saying it no longer wanted Omar’s name to be associated with the ANC region covering the Cape Town metropolitan area.
Dullah Omar's family ANC Cape Town metropolitan
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM