Speaking to Major-General Jeremy Veary. The Labour Court has ruled in favour of provincial deputy police commissioner for detective service, Jeremy Vearey, and former head of the provincial crime intelligence unit, Peter Jacobs. The duo took the South African Police Service (SAPS) to court after they were demoted in June 2016
Labour Court sets aside 'demotion' of top cops
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
