Speaking to Benson Ngqentsu - Western Cape SACP secretary. Will SACP members who're part of President Jacob Zuma's cabinet vote with the opposition on Tuesday? Remember, the communists have been calling of President Zuma to step down for months now. So will they use this chance to show us where they stand on Zuma?
SACP on Zuma
