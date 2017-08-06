Courtney Pieters movie

6 August 2017 10:54 PM

Speaking to Yazeed Kamaldien - Filmmaker. Do you remember three-year-old Courtney Pieters? She was raped and murdered allegedly by a man who had been living with her family in Elsies River in May this year. Under the exhibition title We Cannot Be Silent, the creative collective is looking beyond news headlines, delving into personal spaces and aiming to sensitise audiences to the impact of rape and murder. “We Cannot Be Silent questions women’s safety, whether at home or when they make their way home on the streets of central Cape Town.