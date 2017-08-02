Interventions to address child killings

2 August 2017 9:58 PM

Speaking to Lionel Adendorf - Western Cape PEC Spokesperson. The Western Cape ANC earlier today addressed the media regarding the scourge of child killings in the province. This follows the murder of five-year-old Kaithlyn Wilson in Riebeek West over the weekend. The party says it's time the issue of child killings is prioritised. They want the introduction of the provincial commissioner for children.