Speaking to Tshepo Motsepe - General Secretay of Equal Education. Several organisations such as Right2Know, Social Justice Coalition, Saftu and TAC will march in the CBD tomorrow ahead of the vote of condence debate on President Jacob Zuma in Parliament on Tuesday. This will be the tenth motion of no confidence against Zuma. These organisation say enough is enough, Zuma must go. They're hoping to influence ANC MPs into voting with the opposition on Tuesday.
Unite behind march ahead of motion of no confidence
