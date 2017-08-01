Jeff Radebe raises his hand ready to serve

Speaking to Prince Mashele - Political Analyst. The race of the next ANC president is heating up. Have you heard that Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has accepted nomination to run for the position? Radebe announced last night that he's ready to serve the ANC as its president.
