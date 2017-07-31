Mthembu on Gungubele

31 July 2017 10:09 PM

Speaking to Nonceba Mhlauli - ANC Parliamentary Speaker. Another ANC MP has come out to say he'll follow his conscience when voting on the motion of no confidence debate against President Jacob Zuma next week. Mondli Gungubele says Zuma should step down with dignity, for the sake of his children and the governing party. He's indicated that he will vote with the opposition next Tuesday.