Speaking to Ilze-Marie le Roux - EWN reporter. The Public Relations and Communications Association made the announcement that hearings into the conduct of British public relations firm Bell Pottinger will be held behind closed doors. Last week the DA put in a request to for hearing to be made public because of the degree public interest in the case.
Bell Pottinger Hearing will be behind closed doors
