Speaking to Cheslyn Steenberg - Spokesperson: Kensington CPF. The community of Kensington is reeling following the murder of an 11-year-old boy. Police say the boy’s body was found opposite the informal settlement on 14th Street. It's believed he was hit by a stray bullet last night. No arrest has been made.
11-year-old boy murdered in Kensington
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
