Schabir Shaik is still considered terminal

27 July 2017 8:55 PM

Speaking to Gaye Davis - EWN reporter. Have you heard fraudster Schabir Shaik is still considered to be terminal, more than eight years after he was released on medical parole. This is according to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha. Shaik was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of paying Zuma a bribe. He was later released, on the grounds that he was near death.