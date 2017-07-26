Capital expenditure by public sector

26 July 2017 10:32 PM

Speaking to Hitekani Magwedze - EWN reporter. Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla earlier today presented the capital expenditure by the public sector for the past year. He revealed that Eskom and Transnet spent the highest share of capital expenditure in the public sector for 2016. Public corporations spent R138 billion in total, with those two parastatals accounting for the lion's share.