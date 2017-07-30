Speaking to Sthembile Cele - Political Reporter at City Press. the EFF celebrated their 4th anniversary at Curry's Fountain in Kwa-Zulu Natal. They chose the ANC dominated province to hold their celebration in an attempt to gain more supporters.
EFF 4th Birthday Celebrations
