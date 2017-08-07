Talking activism with Mark Heywood

7 August 2017 10:19 PM

Speaking to Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27. In the 1980s activism was huge in South Africa. Organisations like the UDF were visible and active in the struggle against apartheid. Fast-forward to 1994, social activism died down. Maybe people were fatigued. Recently, we've seen activism slowly coming back to the forefront. With civil organisations such as Outa, Save SA and others, people are again organising themselves to speak out against injustices.