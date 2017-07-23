Kensington residents march

23 July 2017 10:04 PM

Speaking to Cheslyn Steenberg - Secretary: Kensington CPF. Residents in Kensington are calling for an urgent intervention to address issues of understaffing at the local police station. Community members marched this afternoon to raise their concerns about the lack of detectives and to call for more police visibility in the neighbourhood. The Kensington Community Policing Forum spearheaded the march and a memorandum of grievances was handed to local and provincial authorities.