Speaking to Basil Manuel - President at Naptosa. Classroom overcrowding is a major problem in the province and it a??ects the quality of teaching. Principals have lamented the teacher to pupil ratio, which at some schools is as high as 1 to 46. Overcrowding also means that your child cannot have one on one consultations with the teacher. It's easy for some pupils to be left behind.
Classroom overcrowding
