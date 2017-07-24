24 July 2017 9:20 PM

Speaking to Basil Manuel - President at Naptosa. Classroom overcrowding is a major problem in the province and it a??ects the quality of teaching. Principals have lamented the teacher to pupil ratio, which at some schools is as high as 1 to 46. Overcrowding also means that your child cannot have one on one consultations with the teacher. It's easy for some pupils to be left behind.