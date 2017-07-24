Steenberg evictions

24 July 2017 9:08 PM

Speaking to Marita Petersen - Councillor: Ward 68. residents at Steenvilla Complex burnt tyres earlier after Social Housing Company (SOHCO) filed a high court eviction order. The 700-unit development in Steenberg is the first of its kind in Cape Town. It’s mandate is to provide affordable housing to people on the City of Cape Town’s waiting list for housing. Things turned violent when residents took to the streets. The residents maintain they are going nowhere.