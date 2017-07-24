Speaking to Clement Manyathela - EWN reporter. The KZN ANC met with Mpumalanga ANC today ahead of this week's NEC lekgotla. It's not yet clear why they met but both provinces have distanced themselves from the controversial Gupta family. They've also have asked family to give ANC space to conduct its business
KZN ANC meets with Mpumalanga ANC
