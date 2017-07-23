Zuma amnesty?

23 July 2017 10:34 PM

Speaking to Theo Venter - Political Analyst. It's no secret that many South Africans including members of the ANC want President Jacob Zuma gone before the end of his second term in 2019. But at what cost? Zuma has been blamed for state capture, collapse of key state institutions and rampant corruption in the public sector. There's also that case of over 700 charges hanging over his head. Some believe that's the reason he's made questionable appointments to the NPA and Hawks.