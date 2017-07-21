Hout Bay protest

Speaking to Lungisa Bezile - Community Leader. A community leader’s house was set alight in Imizamo Yethu Informal settlement in Hout Bay earlier today. Residents are protesting over housing authorities’ plans to move them to a different area. Authorities claim that protesters also threw petrol bombs and stones at officers when authorities tried to clear 52 illegally constructed structures.
