Emigration due to fears of failed state

24 July 2017 9:32 PM

Speaking to Mandi Smallhorne - We're bombarded with negative news everyday. Some believe that most things no longer work as they used to. Mandi writes: MY HEART is sore today. I’ve just heard that a couple I have worked with in recent years is heading for Australia within the next year. They have good and positive reasons to go: their son is already there with his wife and planning to start a family soon. But tacked onto that explanation were the words, “… and, you know, the way things are going here…”