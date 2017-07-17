17 July 2017 10:26 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - EWN Reporter. The Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu Natal today heard how President Jacob Zuma may be linked to the violence. The inquiry is probing the underlying cause of tensions in the province and why no arrests have been made despite 89 people being killed since March 2014. The Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi has been described as the place where politicians shoo for hitmen. Independent community activist Vanessa Burger has described the Glebelands Hostel as a place where police officers supply weapons to hitmen.