Speaking to Emmanuel Mwamaba - Zambian High Commissioner to SA. Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda, aectionately known as KK, will spend another night in hospital. The 93-year-old was admitted to hospital yesterday for a "minor procedure." Kaunda was the first president of Zambia.
Update on former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM