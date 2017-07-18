Bathabile Dlamini's silence after SASSA CEO resignation

18 July 2017 8:56 PM

Speaking to Professor Alex van den Heever - Chair: Society Security Systems Administration & Management Studies at Wits. President Jacob Zuma once said ours is a funny democracy. In the past 24 hours, acting Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza left his post. We don't have all the details that led to him leaving his post. What we know is that he received death threats last week. Many people including the opposition have hailed Magwaza's work at the agency. As expected, journalists have been reaching out to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to hear about the reasons to terminate Magwaza's contract. She's flatly refused to answer any questions relating to Magwaza. When asked by a reporter today she simply said "stop harrassing me."