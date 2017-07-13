13 July 2017 10:31 PM

Speaking to Hlengiwe Mtshatsha - Lawyer. Today the Constitutional Court ruled against former employees of a brick plant in Cape Town. The court ordered them to pack their bags and move 30km from Muldersvlei to Wolwerivier‚ near Atlantis‚ which they argued is too far from their children’s schools and their workplace. Lawyers for Human Rights‚ who represented the ex-employees‚ said the judgment was disappointing.