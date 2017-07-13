SanParks nationwide strike

Speaking to Noel Desfontaines - Hospersa has announced its plans to embark on a nationwide strike at South African National Parks (SANParks). A wage dispute was declared after parties could not reach an agreement. The union has vowed to fight for better remuneration and improved working condition of its members at SANParks.
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
